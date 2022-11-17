Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Olympus Property has acquired the Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $918 million,...
Dallas Morning News GREA has bought the 106-unit Luna Blanca apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas multifamily company purchased the property from an out-of-state private investment group Luna Blanca, at 3706 West 8th St...
ConnectCRE Connor Group has acquired the 151-unit Coil apartment property in Indianapolis The sales price was not yet known The property last sold for $407 million in 2018 The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from Promus Realty...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners has broken ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 10-building industrial property with 16 million square feet in Mesa, Ariz IndiCap, of Las Vegas, and AECOM-Canyon, of Los Angeles, are...
A venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes has sold Elevate, a 144-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz, for $218 million, or $151,389/unit The buyer could not yet be identified Sheiner and Living Well, both of Westmount, Quebec, were...
Multifamily property values could decline by as much as 20 percent next year, according to a forecast by Barclays Capital For property values to remain flat, net operating income would have to increase by 6 percent annually if interest rates...
REBusiness Online Glen Una Management has paid $25 million, or about $29786/sf, for the 83,930-square-foot retail and medical office property at 305-325 North Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas Omninet Capital sold the property and was represented in the deal...
REBusinessOnline Lerner Enterprises has paid $65 million, or $325,000/unit, for the 200-unit Parc at Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie, Fla JSB Capital of Miami sold the property, at 1900 Aledo Lane, which was built in 2020 Parc at...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...