Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $150 million of mortgage financing for 295 Fifth Ave, a 710,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan that a venture of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is redeveloping The loan...
Austin Business Journal O-SDA Industries LLC is starting work later this month on a 116-unit apartment building in Austin, Texas The mixed-income development is being built at 10010 North Capital of Texas Highway The site at one time was home to a...
Houston Business Journal Levey Group has plans to build a 650,000-square-foot distribution center in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas The Houston company recently acquired a 38-acre development site at Alameda School Road and Beltway 8 for the...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break early next year on the Chapel Creek apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The buzz is Verdad Real Estate is developing the 14-building property at 1901 Chapel Creek Blvd One of the buildings will...
Dallas Morning News Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp is in the market for a new facility in Fort Worth, Texas The 100-year-old beauty supply company is eyeing a 445,870-square-foot industrial building at 5650 Alliance Gateway in the AllianceTexas...
Multi-Housing News Conifer Realty has completed the renovation of Park Square, a 335-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, NY The two-building property, at 10 Manhattan Square Drive and 16 Savannah St, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners has broken ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 10-building industrial property with 16 million square feet in Mesa, Ariz IndiCap, of Las Vegas, and AECOM-Canyon, of Los Angeles, are...