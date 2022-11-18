Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
Austin Business Journal O-SDA Industries LLC is starting work later this month on a 116-unit apartment building in Austin, Texas The mixed-income development is being built at 10010 North Capital of Texas Highway The site at one time was home to a...
Houston Business Journal Levey Group has plans to build a 650,000-square-foot distribution center in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas The Houston company recently acquired a 38-acre development site at Alameda School Road and Beltway 8 for the...
Dallas Morning News GREA has bought the 106-unit Luna Blanca apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas multifamily company purchased the property from an out-of-state private investment group Luna Blanca, at 3706 West 8th St...
Dallas Morning News Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp is in the market for a new facility in Fort Worth, Texas The 100-year-old beauty supply company is eyeing a 445,870-square-foot industrial building at 5650 Alliance Gateway in the AllianceTexas...
Multi-Housing News Conifer Realty has completed the renovation of Park Square, a 335-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, NY The two-building property, at 10 Manhattan Square Drive and 16 Savannah St, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners has broken ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 10-building industrial property with 16 million square feet in Mesa, Ariz IndiCap, of Las Vegas, and AECOM-Canyon, of Los Angeles, are...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...