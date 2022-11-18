Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
MF1 Capital has provided $204 million of financing for The Axel, a 284-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The loan, with an 18-month term, was arranged by Walker & Dunlop MF1 closed the loan in less than 35 days from application It allowed...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Life has purchased a stake in Evo Union Park, a 242-unit apartment property in Chicago in a deal that values the property at $1035 million, or $427,685/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, insurance company bought...
Multi-Housing News Conifer Realty has completed the renovation of Park Square, a 335-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, NY The two-building property, at 10 Manhattan Square Drive and 16 Savannah St, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
HHHunt has paid $91 million, or $348,659/unit, for the 261-unit Abberly NoDa Vista apartment property in Charlotte, NC JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal on behalf of the Blacksburg, Va, residential property investor The brokerage also arranged a...
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
DLP Capital has provided $244 million of financing to help fund Life Bridge Capital’s purchase of the recently completed Breckenridge Apartments, with 160 units in Nampa, Idaho, which is near the state’s capital DLP, a St Augustine, Fla,...
Guardian Life Insurance Co of America has provided $575 million of mortgage financing against the recently completed EVO apartment property, with 220 units in Englewood, NJ The property was developed by a venture of Claremont Development of...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...