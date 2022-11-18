Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
This story has been edited to add a comment from Vornado Realty Trust Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million loan against the 578,584-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special...
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased in October for the third month in a row, driven by loans against office and retail properties The volume increased last month by 106 percent to $3065 billion It's nearly back to where it was in...
The 197 apartment properties encumbered by Freddie Mac CMBS debt changed hands since last year at an average capitalization rate of 356 percent That's based on available net operating income information, which is generally from 2021 The data are not...