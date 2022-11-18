Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A development team managed by Matthew Jacocks and Yury Gnesin of Hollywood, Fla, has paid $7 million for a 47-acre development site at 1901-2051 US 441 in Lauderhill, Fla, where it will build an apartment complex The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
Austin Business Journal O-SDA Industries LLC is starting work later this month on a 116-unit apartment building in Austin, Texas The mixed-income development is being built at 10010 North Capital of Texas Highway The site at one time was home to a...
Houston Business Journal Levey Group has plans to build a 650,000-square-foot distribution center in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas The Houston company recently acquired a 38-acre development site at Alameda School Road and Beltway 8 for the...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break early next year on the Chapel Creek apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The buzz is Verdad Real Estate is developing the 14-building property at 1901 Chapel Creek Blvd One of the buildings will...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Barings have provided $385 million of financing for the construction of a 561-unit residential property in the South Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bank OZK had provided $310 million of senior financing, while...
MF1 Capital has provided $204 million of financing for The Axel, a 284-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The loan, with an 18-month term, was arranged by Walker & Dunlop MF1 closed the loan in less than 35 days from application It allowed...