Austin Business Journal O-SDA Industries LLC is starting work later this month on a 116-unit apartment building in Austin, Texas The mixed-income development is being built at 10010 North Capital of Texas Highway The site at one time was home to a...
Houston Business Journal Levey Group has plans to build a 650,000-square-foot distribution center in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas The Houston company recently acquired a 38-acre development site at Alameda School Road and Beltway 8 for the...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break early next year on the Chapel Creek apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The buzz is Verdad Real Estate is developing the 14-building property at 1901 Chapel Creek Blvd One of the buildings will...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Barings have provided $385 million of financing for the construction of a 561-unit residential property in the South Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bank OZK had provided $310 million of senior financing, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
MF1 Capital has provided $204 million of financing for The Axel, a 284-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The loan, with an 18-month term, was arranged by Walker & Dunlop MF1 closed the loan in less than 35 days from application It allowed...
Multi-Housing News Olympus Property has acquired the Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $918 million,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of 3D Investments has paid $185 million, or $533,141/unit, for the 347-unit Centerra Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from AFL-CIO Building Investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Life has purchased a stake in Evo Union Park, a 242-unit apartment property in Chicago in a deal that values the property at $1035 million, or $427,685/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, insurance company bought...