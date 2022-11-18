Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $150 million of mortgage financing for 295 Fifth Ave, a 710,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan that a venture of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is redeveloping The loan...
The 466,159-square-foot office property has been appraised at a value of $502 million, down from its $852 million appraised value set in 2017, when a $47 million senior mortgage was written against it The loan has been modified, with property owner...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Barings have provided $385 million of financing for the construction of a 561-unit residential property in the South Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bank OZK had provided $310 million of senior financing, while...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
MF1 Capital has provided $204 million of financing for The Axel, a 284-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The loan, with an 18-month term, was arranged by Walker & Dunlop MF1 closed the loan in less than 35 days from application It allowed...
Multi-Housing News Olympus Property has acquired the Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $918 million,...