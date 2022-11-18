Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
Houston Business Journal Levey Group has plans to build a 650,000-square-foot distribution center in the Houston suburb of Pearland, Texas The Houston company recently acquired a 38-acre development site at Alameda School Road and Beltway 8 for the...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is scheduled to break early next year on the Chapel Creek apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The buzz is Verdad Real Estate is developing the 14-building property at 1901 Chapel Creek Blvd One of the buildings will...
Dallas Morning News GREA has bought the 106-unit Luna Blanca apartment property in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas multifamily company purchased the property from an out-of-state private investment group Luna Blanca, at 3706 West 8th St...
Dallas Morning News Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp is in the market for a new facility in Fort Worth, Texas The 100-year-old beauty supply company is eyeing a 445,870-square-foot industrial building at 5650 Alliance Gateway in the AllianceTexas...
Multi-Housing News Conifer Realty has completed the renovation of Park Square, a 335-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, NY The two-building property, at 10 Manhattan Square Drive and 16 Savannah St, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners has broken ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 10-building industrial property with 16 million square feet in Mesa, Ariz IndiCap, of Las Vegas, and AECOM-Canyon, of Los Angeles, are...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has filed plans to build a 378-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton area The project is being planned for 118 acres at 24450-24550 SW 127th Ave and 24501 SW 129th Ave The Miami developer...
South Florida Business Journal Focus Development has bought the 60-room Starlite Motel East in Miami for $28 million, or about $466,667/room The Chicago company acquired the property, at 128 SW Seventh St in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, from...