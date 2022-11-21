Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Safehold Inc has structured a ground lease, facilitating the development of the 196-unit Wilder apartment property just outside of downtown Denver The New York company bought the land on which Max Collaborative of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A development team managed by Matthew Jacocks and Yury Gnesin of Hollywood, Fla, has paid $7 million for a 47-acre development site at 1901-2051 US 441 in Lauderhill, Fla, where it will build an apartment complex The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...