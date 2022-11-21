Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Equus Capital Partners has raised $465 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund, Equus Investment Partnership XII The Newtown Square, Pa, investment manager had raised another $515 million...
Boston Financial has raised $164 million for its latest low-income housing tax credit fund, Boston Financial Institutional Tax Credits 57 LP The vehicle is the third LIHTC fund this year for the Boston tax-credit syndicator In April, it had raised...
American Landmark Apartments has raised about $700 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund, American Landmark Fund IV The Tampa, Fla, investment manager, which has a portfolio of 96 properties with about 34,000 units in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The investor group that owns a portfolio of three office buildings and a large parking garage in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia has decided not to proceed with plans to complete a redevelopment of...
SKW Funding has made a $78 million preferred equity investment in 101 Hudson St, helping facilitate the $346 million, or $277/sf, purchase of the Jersey City, NJ, office property by a venture of Birch Group and New York developer Abe Greenhut The...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Simon Property Group has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in investment manager Jamestown, which has more than $13 billion of assets under management The Indianapolis REIT, best known for its portfolio of 198 retail properties, mostly shopping...
Hudson Valley Property Group has raised $292 million of equity commitments for its second affordable-housing fund, Hudson Valley Preservation Fund II The New York investment manager had targeted raising $250 million for the fund, making it well...
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...