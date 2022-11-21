Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in Manhattan, has transferred to special servicer Trimont Real Estate Advisors as it remains...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
The 466,159-square-foot office property has been appraised at a value of $502 million, down from its $852 million appraised value set in 2017, when a $47 million senior mortgage was written against it The loan has been modified, with property owner...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
This story has been edited to add a comment from Vornado Realty Trust Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million loan against the 578,584-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special...
The $20924 million of securitized mortgage debt against the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb, and the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Fla, has been extended by two years through October 2024 The two properties are owned by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset...
ACRE has securitized a portfolio of 11 apartment properties with a balance of $42413 million through Freddie Mac's Q-deal, or third-party loan securitization program The transaction provided the Atlanta investment manager with a lower cost of...