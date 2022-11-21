Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...
San Antonio Business Journal Oxbow Development Group is developing a nine-story mixed-use building at 102 East Josephine St in San Antonio The project is being built on a 217-acre site that the developer had bought two years ago The building will...
Houston Business Journal Brookfield Properties has been approved to add a $100 million mixed-use development to The Woodlands Mall in suburban Houston The expansion is being built on a 15-acre parking lot site at the southwest corner of the mall,...
Safehold Inc has structured a ground lease, facilitating the development of the 196-unit Wilder apartment property just outside of downtown Denver The New York company bought the land on which Max Collaborative of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A development team managed by Matthew Jacocks and Yury Gnesin of Hollywood, Fla, has paid $7 million for a 47-acre development site at 1901-2051 US 441 in Lauderhill, Fla, where it will build an apartment complex The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $150 million of mortgage financing for 295 Fifth Ave, a 710,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan that a venture of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is redeveloping The loan...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...