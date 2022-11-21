Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Life has purchased a stake in Evo Union Park, a 242-unit apartment property in Chicago in a deal that values the property at $1035 million, or $427,685/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, insurance company bought...
ConnectCRE Connor Group has acquired the 151-unit Coil apartment property in Indianapolis The sales price was not yet known The property last sold for $407 million in 2018 The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the property from Promus Realty...
REJournalscom Reaction Auto Parts Inc has agreed to lease 265,393 square feet at a 366,916-sf industrial building in St Peters, Mo The auto parts distributor will take its space at 7001 Premier Parkway, about 30 miles northwest of St Louis The...
Scannell Properties is planning to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial property at the intersection of Irene Road and US Route 20 in Belvidere, Ill, about 12 miles east of Rockford, Ill The property is being built on behalf of an unnamed...
Tri-Star Equities has paid $2095 million, or $35629/sf, for the 58,800-square-foot office property at 217 North Jefferson St in Chicago The New York company purchased the property from Metonic Real Estate, which was represented CBRE The six-story...
Columbus Business First Golden Eagle Group Inc has paid $118 million, or $53636/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot second phase of the CoverMyMeds office property in Columbus, Ohio The Herndon, Va, investor purchased the property from its developer,...
REJournalscom Wingspan Development Group has opened Sixteen30, a 284-unit apartment property in Plainfield, Ill The Prospect, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 14750 South Wallin Drive, in September 2020 Sixteen30 is about 40 miles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $55 million, or $282,051/unit, for the 195-unit Edition Apartments in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco Real Estate of...
Crain’s Chicago Business CBRE Investment Management has sold Shops at Glen Pointe, a 148,700-square-foot retail center in Northbrook, Ill, for $605 million, or $40686/unit The buyer, in the deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield, could not be...