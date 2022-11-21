Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, an industrial property with more than 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas The three-building property is being built on Ridgecrest...
San Antonio Business Journal Oxbow Development Group is developing a nine-story mixed-use building at 102 East Josephine St in San Antonio The project is being built on a 217-acre site that the developer had bought two years ago The building will...
Houston Business Journal Brookfield Properties has been approved to add a $100 million mixed-use development to The Woodlands Mall in suburban Houston The expansion is being built on a 15-acre parking lot site at the southwest corner of the mall,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A development team managed by Matthew Jacocks and Yury Gnesin of Hollywood, Fla, has paid $7 million for a 47-acre development site at 1901-2051 US 441 in Lauderhill, Fla, where it will build an apartment complex The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...