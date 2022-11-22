Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors Inc is breaking ground in February on a 330-unit apartment project in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The property is being planned for a 33-acre site at the...
Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...
Greenwater Investments has paid $425 million, or $152,329/unit, for Eastyn Park, a 279-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The local investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes, both of...
Greystone has provided $3041 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 206-unit Parkview Terrace Apartments in Thornton, Colo The new financing has a fixed rate and requires interest-only payments for its entire seven-year term It allowed the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has bought the 377,152-square-foot South End Business Park in Charlotte, NC The purchase price was not disclosed Stockbridge Capital of Atlanta sold the industrial property, which it had purchased in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...