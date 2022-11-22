Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Greystar is breaking ground this month on Slabtown Savier, a 364-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company is constructing the two-building property between NW 19th Avenue and NW 20th Avenue in the...
Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...
Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has begun construction of the Harper, a 256-unit apartment property in Boston’s Allston neighborhood The property, at 40 Rugg Road, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and 1,120...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...