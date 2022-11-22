Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Development firm Master Mind has proposed constructing a 13-story office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company wants to build the 155,765-sf structure, called The Contemporary, on a 127-acre site at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of CIM Group is developing the One Centennial Yards mixed-use project in Atlanta The Los Angeles company will tear down the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution printing plant on the site, between Fairlie...
TGM Associates has purchased the 413-unit Point at Ashburn apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Ashburn, Va The New York investment manager bought the 13-year-old property, on a 15-acre parcel at 22555 Leanne Terrace, from Pantzer...
REBusinessOnline JVM Realty Corp has purchased Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit apartment property in Romeoville, Ill, about 36 miles southwest of downtown Chicago JLL brokered the deal for the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc Seasons...
Columbus Business First Tempus Realty Partners has paid $42 million, or $17791/sf, for the 236,070-square-foot office property at 8323 Walton Parkway in New Albany, Ohio The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the building from Ansa Propco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...