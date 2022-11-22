Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors Inc is breaking ground in February on a 330-unit apartment project in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The property is being planned for a 33-acre site at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...
Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has begun construction of the Harper, a 256-unit apartment property in Boston’s Allston neighborhood The property, at 40 Rugg Road, will have units with up to two bedrooms each and 1,120...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Dallas Morning News Anthem Development wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Garland, Texas, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The project, dubbed Lofts iThirty, has been proposed for a nearly 14-acre development site at Duck...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, an industrial property with more than 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas The three-building property is being built on Ridgecrest...
San Antonio Business Journal Oxbow Development Group is developing a nine-story mixed-use building at 102 East Josephine St in San Antonio The project is being built on a 217-acre site that the developer had bought two years ago The building will...
Houston Business Journal Brookfield Properties has been approved to add a $100 million mixed-use development to The Woodlands Mall in suburban Houston The expansion is being built on a 15-acre parking lot site at the southwest corner of the mall,...