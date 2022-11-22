Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Aria Development Group and Aqarat has lined up $8093 million of construction financing for 501 First Residences, a 448-unit condominium property in downtown Miami Bank OZK provided the floating-rate loan,...
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $150 million of mortgage financing for 295 Fifth Ave, a 710,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan that a venture of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is redeveloping The loan...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...
The Real Deal Bank OZK and Barings have provided $385 million of financing for the construction of a 561-unit residential property in the South Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bank OZK had provided $310 million of senior financing, while...