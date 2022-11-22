Log In or Subscribe to read more
TGM Associates has purchased the 413-unit Point at Ashburn apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Ashburn, Va The New York investment manager bought the 13-year-old property, on a 15-acre parcel at 22555 Leanne Terrace, from Pantzer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Palisades Center shopping mall in West Nyack, NY, has been appraised at a value of $217 million, nearly half the $4185 million of CMBS financing against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eastview Mall and Commons shopping mall and power center in the Rochester, NY, suburb of Victor, NY, has been appraised at a value of $101 million, less than half the $210 million that is owed against it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in Manhattan, has transferred to special servicer Trimont Real Estate Advisors as it remains...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
The 466,159-square-foot office property has been appraised at a value of $502 million, down from its $852 million appraised value set in 2017, when a $47 million senior mortgage was written against it The loan has been modified, with property owner...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham, Wash, near the border with Canada, was purchased by 4th Dimension Properties, a specialist in the shopping mall world As reported, the property, which was encumbered by a...
The $110 million loan against the Avenues shopping mall in Jacksonville, Fla, has transferred to special servicing because it's expected to default when it matures in February The loan is securitized through COMM, 2013-CCRE6 The collateral property...