South Florida Business Journal Development firm Master Mind has proposed constructing a 13-story office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company wants to build the 155,765-sf structure, called The Contemporary, on a 127-acre site at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of CIM Group is developing the One Centennial Yards mixed-use project in Atlanta The Los Angeles company will tear down the former Atlanta Journal-Constitution printing plant on the site, between Fairlie...
REBusinessOnline JVM Realty Corp has purchased Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit apartment property in Romeoville, Ill, about 36 miles southwest of downtown Chicago JLL brokered the deal for the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc Seasons...
An opportunity fund sponsored by GTIS Partners of New York has partnered with Quinlan Development Group to develop a 197-unit apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY The fund, GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund, now has made 15...
Columbus Business First Tempus Realty Partners has paid $42 million, or $17791/sf, for the 236,070-square-foot office property at 8323 Walton Parkway in New Albany, Ohio The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the building from Ansa Propco...
REBusiness Online Greystar is breaking ground this month on Slabtown Savier, a 364-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company is constructing the two-building property between NW 19th Avenue and NW 20th Avenue in the...
San Antonio Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors Inc is breaking ground in February on a 330-unit apartment project in New Braunfels, Texas, about 32 miles northeast of San Antonio The property is being planned for a 33-acre site at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ground is expected to break soon on a 348-unit apartment property in Spring Hill, Fla LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala, is building the property, dubbed Livano Nature Coast, on a 3175-acre site along Landover Boulevard,...
Orlando Business Journal Legacy Partners has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla The Foster City, Calif, developer wants to construct the project on the site of mall’s former Macy’s...