Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...
Greenwater Investments has paid $425 million, or $152,329/unit, for Eastyn Park, a 279-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The local investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes, both of...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has bought the 377,152-square-foot South End Business Park in Charlotte, NC The purchase price was not disclosed Stockbridge Capital of Atlanta sold the industrial property, which it had purchased in...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Safehold Inc has structured a ground lease, facilitating the development of the 196-unit Wilder apartment property just outside of downtown Denver The New York company bought the land on which Max Collaborative of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
San Antonio Business Journal REEP Equity has bought Sky at Salado Creek, a 212-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local real estate firm purchased the three-story property from Westmount Realty Capital of Dallas The sales price was not...