Log In or Subscribe to read more
A $44756 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 62 apartment properties with 1,734 units and 46,504 square feet of retail space in some of San Francisco's best-known neighborhoods has transferred to special servicing as it has defaulted at its...
South Florida Business Journal Cedar Health has paid $39 million, or about $133,106/unit, for the Wickshire Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the property, which sits on 181 acres at...
REBusinessOnline JVM Realty Corp has purchased Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit apartment property in Romeoville, Ill, about 36 miles southwest of downtown Chicago JLL brokered the deal for the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc Seasons...
Columbus Business First Tempus Realty Partners has paid $42 million, or $17791/sf, for the 236,070-square-foot office property at 8323 Walton Parkway in New Albany, Ohio The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the building from Ansa Propco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Dallas Morning News Morning Calm Management has bought the Towers at Park Central, an 875,000-square-foot office property in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, investor purchased the three-building complex from an unidentified California investor in a deal...
Greenwater Investments has paid $425 million, or $152,329/unit, for Eastyn Park, a 279-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The local investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Sheiner Group and Living Well Homes, both of...