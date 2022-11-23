Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...
Safehold Inc has paid $265 million for the ground beneath the proposed 180-unit One Burton apartment complex in downtown South Salt Lake, Utah The acquisition effectively provides the property’s developer, Abstract Development Group of New...
South Florida Business Journal Cedar Health has paid $39 million, or about $133,106/unit, for the Wickshire Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the property, which sits on 181 acres at...
TGM Associates has purchased the 413-unit Point at Ashburn apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Ashburn, Va The New York investment manager bought the 13-year-old property, on a 15-acre parcel at 22555 Leanne Terrace, from Pantzer...
REBusinessOnline JVM Realty Corp has purchased Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit apartment property in Romeoville, Ill, about 36 miles southwest of downtown Chicago JLL brokered the deal for the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc Seasons...
Columbus Business First Tempus Realty Partners has paid $42 million, or $17791/sf, for the 236,070-square-foot office property at 8323 Walton Parkway in New Albany, Ohio The Little Rock, Ark, investor purchased the building from Ansa Propco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
Dallas Morning News Vertical Ventures has acquired two office buildings totaling 233,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor acquired the properties from their developer, KDC of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...