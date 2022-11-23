Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...
South Florida Business Journal Cedar Health has paid $39 million, or about $133,106/unit, for the Wickshire Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the property, which sits on 181 acres at...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Greystone has provided $3041 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 206-unit Parkview Terrace Apartments in Thornton, Colo The new financing has a fixed rate and requires interest-only payments for its entire seven-year term It allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided $643 million of construction financing for a 176-unit apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla A venture of Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group is breaking ground soon the complex, which is being built...