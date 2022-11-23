Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has tapped a Freddie Mac securitization program to sell a portfolio of $153 million of multifamily loans it had originated, becoming the latest to rely on the agency’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $703 million CMBS loan against the 553-room Chicago Renaissance Hotel has been paid off The pay-off was first highlighted yesterday in a TreppWire report The loan had been securitized through WFRBS...
South Florida Business Journal Cedar Health has paid $39 million, or about $133,106/unit, for the Wickshire Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the property, which sits on 181 acres at...
Dallas Morning News StanCorp Mortgage Investors has lined up $117 million of financing for the purchase of the two-building Decker Hills office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas A venture of unidentified California and New York...
Greystone has provided $3041 million of Fannie Mae financing against the 206-unit Parkview Terrace Apartments in Thornton, Colo The new financing has a fixed rate and requires interest-only payments for its entire seven-year term It allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $215 million of financing to help fund the $320 million, or $599/sf, purchase of the 534,000-square-foot office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas in midtown Manhattan The building was purchased by...