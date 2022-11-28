Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Levon Capital has proposed constructing a 45-story residential building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 630-unit project is being planned for a 126-acre development site at 101 SE Seventh St, which the...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners wants to build a 263-unit apartment project in downtown Cornelius, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer has proposed the six-story project for a 23-acre site at 21300 Catawba Ave It will be called Mill’s...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council has approved plans for the development of the $2 billion Innovation QNS mixed-use development in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The 12-building project is being developed on a five-block...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...
Commercial Observer ACRES Capital Corp has provided $837 million of financing for the construction of a 350-unit apartment complex in Frederick, Md Goldstar Group of Bethesda, Md, is planning to build the property on a 1481-acre parcel at 605 East...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty will start work in March on the 257-unit North Fields apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property will be built on the southside of US 380, just west of the Dallas North Tollway, and will...
Dallas Morning News Work is winding down on the 190-unit Willow apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Larkspur Capital of Dallas is building the project along Commerce Street near Fair Park Monthly rents start at $1,640 for...
REJournalscom A venture of the Sunnen family and Cozad Commercial Real Estate has opened the 121-unit Sunnen Station Apartments in the St Louis suburb of Maplewood, Mo The venture broke ground on the property, at 2900 Bartold Ave, in 2017 and built...
Rentvcom Westport Properties is planning to construct a 99,900-square-foot industrial property at the corner of Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue in Perris, Calif, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, developer will break ground...