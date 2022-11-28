Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management LLC have teamed to provide a total of $7228 million of financing for the development of the Darien, a 212-unit apartment property that Post Brothers is planning in Philadelphia Bank OZK, of Little Rock,...
South Florida Business Journal Cymbal DLT Cos has unveiled plans for the latest phase of the Raintree mixed-use project along the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The phase, which will be built on 382 acres at 400 SW Third Ave, will consist of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Levon Capital has proposed constructing a 45-story residential building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 630-unit project is being planned for a 126-acre development site at 101 SE Seventh St, which the...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council has approved plans for the development of the $2 billion Innovation QNS mixed-use development in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The 12-building project is being developed on a five-block...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A development team that includes Eastman Equity has proposed building a 114-room hotel in St Petersburg, Fla The $26 million project is being planned for a development site near Central Avenue and 11th Street North in the...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...
Commercial Observer ACRES Capital Corp has provided $837 million of financing for the construction of a 350-unit apartment complex in Frederick, Md Goldstar Group of Bethesda, Md, is planning to build the property on a 1481-acre parcel at 605 East...
Dallas Morning News Columbus Realty will start work in March on the 257-unit North Fields apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property will be built on the southside of US 380, just west of the Dallas North Tollway, and will...
Dallas Morning News Work is winding down on the 190-unit Willow apartment project in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Larkspur Capital of Dallas is building the project along Commerce Street near Fair Park Monthly rents start at $1,640 for...