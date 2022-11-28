Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential has paid $1943 million, or $511,315/unit, for Orchards on 12th, a 38-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix Carlyle, of Los Angeles, and Banyan, of Washington, DC, purchased the property from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...
Commercial Observer ACRES Capital Corp has provided $837 million of financing for the construction of a 350-unit apartment complex in Frederick, Md Goldstar Group of Bethesda, Md, is planning to build the property on a 1481-acre parcel at 605 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poag Shopping Centers LLC has acquired the Shops at Somerset Square, a 113,987-square-foot retail center in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn, for roughly the amount that was owed against it...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Connor Group has paid $47 million, or $254,054/unit, for Dock Street Flats, a 185-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the six-story property from AFL-CIO Building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has tapped a Freddie Mac securitization program to sell a portfolio of $153 million of multifamily loans it had originated, becoming the latest to rely on the agency’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Dayton Mall in suburban Dayton, Ohio, has been appraised at a value of $402 million, well less than the $7486 million owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted yesterday in a CMBS Newsflash...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...