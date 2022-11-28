Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Westport Properties is planning to construct a 99,900-square-foot industrial property at the corner of Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue in Perris, Calif, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, developer will break ground...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,536 in Phoenix in the third quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That compares with the second quarter’s $1,550/unit average and marks the first time that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
REBusiness Online Greystar is breaking ground this month on Slabtown Savier, a 364-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company is constructing the two-building property between NW 19th Avenue and NW 20th Avenue in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
Safehold Inc has structured a ground lease, facilitating the development of the 196-unit Wilder apartment property just outside of downtown Denver The New York company bought the land on which Max Collaborative of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
Multi-Housing News Olympus Property has acquired the Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $918 million,...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of 3D Investments has paid $185 million, or $533,141/unit, for the 347-unit Centerra Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from AFL-CIO Building Investment...