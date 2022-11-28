Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential has paid $1943 million, or $511,315/unit, for Orchards on 12th, a 38-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix Carlyle, of Los Angeles, and Banyan, of Washington, DC, purchased the property from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poag Shopping Centers LLC has acquired the Shops at Somerset Square, a 113,987-square-foot retail center in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn, for roughly the amount that was owed against it...
FM Ferrari Investments has paid $299 million, or $351,765/unit, for the 85-unit Royal Pines at Marlboro apartment property in Englishtown, NJ The West Orange, NJ, investment manager bought the 14-year-old property, at 362 US 9 North, from a venture...
REJournalscom A venture of the Sunnen family and Cozad Commercial Real Estate has opened the 121-unit Sunnen Station Apartments in the St Louis suburb of Maplewood, Mo The venture broke ground on the property, at 2900 Bartold Ave, in 2017 and built...
Seniors Housing Business KIRCO has opened Monark Grove Clarkston, a 148-unit seniors housing property in Clarkston, Mich The Troy, Mich, developer broke ground for the property, at 7373 Sashabaw Road, in April 2021 It is 40 miles north of Detroit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...