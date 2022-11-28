Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential has paid $1943 million, or $511,315/unit, for Orchards on 12th, a 38-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix Carlyle, of Los Angeles, and Banyan, of Washington, DC, purchased the property from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Connor Group has paid $47 million, or $254,054/unit, for Dock Street Flats, a 185-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm purchased the six-story property from AFL-CIO Building...
FM Ferrari Investments has paid $299 million, or $351,765/unit, for the 85-unit Royal Pines at Marlboro apartment property in Englishtown, NJ The West Orange, NJ, investment manager bought the 14-year-old property, at 362 US 9 North, from a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...
Safehold Inc has paid $265 million for the ground beneath the proposed 180-unit One Burton apartment complex in downtown South Salt Lake, Utah The acquisition effectively provides the property’s developer, Abstract Development Group of New...
A $44756 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of 62 apartment properties with 1,734 units and 46,504 square feet of retail space in some of San Francisco's best-known neighborhoods has transferred to special servicing as it has defaulted at its...