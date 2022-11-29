Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal TriGate Capital has sold a 72,218-square-foot office building at 900 Ridgefield Drive in Raleigh, NC, for $1725 million, or $23886/sf The buyer was not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $69 million loan that’s...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Realty, or FECR, is planning to build a 1,049-foot-tall mixed-use tower on the site of the 19-story One Bayfront Plaza in Miami One Bayfront, at 100 South Biscayne Blvd, dates back to 1958, but would...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $4245 million of construction financing for a 264-unit apartment project in Palm Springs, Fla A venture of Mast Capital, Rockpoint Group and Spear Group is developing the property on 184...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $116 million, or $10550/sf, for two industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Rincon, Ga, which is just northwest of Savannah, Ga The two buildings, Savannah Gateway 1F, at 1008 Gateway Parkway, and...
The Real Deal The Wonderful Co has paid $54 million, or $55957/sf, for the 96,500-square-foot office complex at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif Wonderful, the holding company of billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick, purchased the three-story...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Office Fund, sponsored by Bridge Investment Group, has acquired 10 West End, a 343,000-square-foot office property in St Louis Park, Minn The sales price could not be learned immediately But the property...
A venture of Focus Real Estate LP and Long Wharf Capital has paid $3075 million, or $321/sf, for a four-building industrial complex with 95,745 square feet in the City of Industry, Calif The venture purchased the property, at 19449 and 19501 East...
Commercial Property Executive Patriot Real Estate Holdings has paid $319 million, or $28745/sf, for Marnell Corporate Center 5, a 110,974-square-foot office property in Las Vegas The local investor purchased the property from TA Realty, which was...