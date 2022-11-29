Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Realty, or FECR, is planning to build a 1,049-foot-tall mixed-use tower on the site of the 19-story One Bayfront Plaza in Miami One Bayfront, at 100 South Biscayne Blvd, dates back to 1958, but would...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $4245 million of construction financing for a 264-unit apartment project in Palm Springs, Fla A venture of Mast Capital, Rockpoint Group and Spear Group is developing the property on 184...
Dallas Morning News Heady Investments wants to construct a two-building office and industrial property with more than 140,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Plano, Texas, developer has filed plans to build the business park on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start in February on Toll Brothers Cassin, a 490-unit apartment property in Dallas Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, is building the property at 13331 Preston Road, on a portion of the former Valley...
New York YIMBY JEMB Realty has completed construction of the 500,000-square-foot One Willoughby Square office building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The 36-story property, also known as 420 Albee Square, is on a parcel bounded by Willoughby Street, Albee...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management LLC have teamed to provide a total of $7228 million of financing for the development of the Darien, a 212-unit apartment property that Post Brothers is planning in Philadelphia Bank OZK, of Little Rock,...
South Florida Business Journal Cymbal DLT Cos has unveiled plans for the latest phase of the Raintree mixed-use project along the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The phase, which will be built on 382 acres at 400 SW Third Ave, will consist of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Levon Capital has proposed constructing a 45-story residential building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 630-unit project is being planned for a 126-acre development site at 101 SE Seventh St, which the...