Triangle Business Journal TriGate Capital has sold a 72,218-square-foot office building at 900 Ridgefield Drive in Raleigh, NC, for $1725 million, or $23886/sf The buyer was not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $69 million loan that’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Wickenden Partners has paid $133 million, or about $113,675/unit, for two apartment properties with 117 units in the Charlotte, NC, area The seller was not disclosed The properties are the 77-unit Sedgefield Apartments in...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $116 million, or $10550/sf, for two industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Rincon, Ga, which is just northwest of Savannah, Ga The two buildings, Savannah Gateway 1F, at 1008 Gateway Parkway, and...
The Real Deal The Wonderful Co has paid $54 million, or $55957/sf, for the 96,500-square-foot office complex at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif Wonderful, the holding company of billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick, purchased the three-story...
A venture of Focus Real Estate LP and Long Wharf Capital has paid $3075 million, or $321/sf, for a four-building industrial complex with 95,745 square feet in the City of Industry, Calif The venture purchased the property, at 19449 and 19501 East...
Commercial Property Executive Patriot Real Estate Holdings has paid $319 million, or $28745/sf, for Marnell Corporate Center 5, a 110,974-square-foot office property in Las Vegas The local investor purchased the property from TA Realty, which was...
Chopp Holdings has sold Oak Hill Park, a 122,426-square-foot medical office property in Wayne, NJ, for $2225 million, or $182/sf The Lakewood, NJ, developer sold the property, at 1680-1700 Route 23 North, in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
A venture of Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential has paid $1943 million, or $511,315/unit, for Orchards on 12th, a 38-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix Carlyle, of Los Angeles, and Banyan, of Washington, DC, purchased the property from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Versity Investments has paid $100 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 300-unit Ascend South Creek apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company bought the property from its developer, an...