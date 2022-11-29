Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Union Labor Life Insurance Co and Canyon Partners Real Estate have teamed to provide $109 million of financing for the construction of 35 Stone, a 112,700-square-foot office property in Seattle Ullico...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management LLC have teamed to provide a total of $7228 million of financing for the development of the Darien, a 212-unit apartment property that Post Brothers is planning in Philadelphia Bank OZK, of Little Rock,...
Commercial Observer ACRES Capital Corp has provided $837 million of financing for the construction of a 350-unit apartment complex in Frederick, Md Goldstar Group of Bethesda, Md, is planning to build the property on a 1481-acre parcel at 605 East...
FM Ferrari Investments has paid $299 million, or $351,765/unit, for the 85-unit Royal Pines at Marlboro apartment property in Englishtown, NJ The West Orange, NJ, investment manager bought the 14-year-old property, at 362 US 9 North, from a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has tapped a Freddie Mac securitization program to sell a portfolio of $153 million of multifamily loans it had originated, becoming the latest to rely on the agency’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Dayton Mall in suburban Dayton, Ohio, has been appraised at a value of $402 million, well less than the $7486 million owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted yesterday in a CMBS Newsflash...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has provided $3732 million of financing to facilitate Sares Regis Group’s purchase of Lakemont Orchard, a 201-unit apartment property in Issaquah, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $3965 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Hamilton Zanze’s purchase of Crestone at Shadow Mountain, a 248-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $703 million CMBS loan against the 553-room Chicago Renaissance Hotel has been paid off The pay-off was first highlighted yesterday in a TreppWire report The loan had been securitized through WFRBS...