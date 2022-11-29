Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust reported 450,000 square feet of leasing activity in its entire 20 million-sf portfolio during the third quarter Of that, 229,000 sf involved transactions at its New York buildings Both...
JPMorgan Asset Management has stepped into the non-traded REIT world, becoming the latest institutional investment manager to take aim at retail investors It's completed its first investment, a piece of a mezzanine loan on a Tennessee apartment...
Starwood Property Trust originated 10 mortgages with a balance of $936 million in the latest quarter - an uncharacteristically high volume for a mortgage REIT, most of which moved largely to the sidelines as interest rates continued to creep higher...
Ladder Capital Corp originated only $159 million of loans during the third quarter, its lowest quarterly volume since the first quarter of 2021, when it had originated $114 million of loans Its lending has slowed substantially as a result of higher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential isn’t too concerned that rising inflation will impact its portfolio of 308 apartment properties with 79,594 units Its tenants simply are relatively affluent and generally are...
Charles Kushner, chairman of Kushner Cos, said Veris Residential, which yesterday had rejected its $16/share offer for the company, had “mischaracterized” the experience between the two companies In a letter to Veris’ board,...
Veris Residential Inc has rejected Kushner Cos’ $16/share offer, arguing that it “grossly undervalues” the company and, therefore, was not in the best interest of its shareholders The Jersey City, NJ, REIT, which owns 22...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is remaining cautious and doesn’t plan to acquire or sell any properties until the first quarter of next year The Houston REIT, which owns 171 apartment properties with 58,433...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated only $438 million of new loans during the third quarter and funded a total of $697 million of loans, which included commitments on loans that previously were originated That compares with the $298 billion of...