Dallas Business Journal Verdad Real Estate has announced plans to enter the multifamily property market, saying it will deliver 1,500 apartments units each year in Texas and Colorado The Southlake, Texas, company typically has focused on...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
REBusiness Online Tegethoff Development has completed Expo at Forest Park, a 287-unit apartment property in St Louis The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $90 million project, at 311 DeBaliviere Ave, in October 2020 Expo at Forest Park has...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Realty, or FECR, is planning to build a 1,049-foot-tall mixed-use tower on the site of the 19-story One Bayfront Plaza in Miami One Bayfront, at 100 South Biscayne Blvd, dates back to 1958, but would...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $4245 million of construction financing for a 264-unit apartment project in Palm Springs, Fla A venture of Mast Capital, Rockpoint Group and Spear Group is developing the property on 184...
Dallas Morning News Heady Investments wants to construct a two-building office and industrial property with more than 140,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Plano, Texas, developer has filed plans to build the business park on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start in February on Toll Brothers Cassin, a 490-unit apartment property in Dallas Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, Pa, is building the property at 13331 Preston Road, on a portion of the former Valley...