Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Northwood Investors has purchased Fifth + Broadway, a recently completed mixed-use property in downtown Nashville, Tenn The massive property was developed by Brookfield Properties on a 62-acre parcel that previously had housed the Nashville...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $4235 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of Omnia on Thomas, a 382-unit apartment complex in Phoenix A venture of FCP of Chevy Chase, Md, and Avanti...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Union Labor Life Insurance Co and Canyon Partners Real Estate have teamed to provide $109 million of financing for the construction of 35 Stone, a 112,700-square-foot office property in Seattle Ullico...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management LLC have teamed to provide a total of $7228 million of financing for the development of the Darien, a 212-unit apartment property that Post Brothers is planning in Philadelphia Bank OZK, of Little Rock,...
Commercial Observer ACRES Capital Corp has provided $837 million of financing for the construction of a 350-unit apartment complex in Frederick, Md Goldstar Group of Bethesda, Md, is planning to build the property on a 1481-acre parcel at 605 East...
FM Ferrari Investments has paid $299 million, or $351,765/unit, for the 85-unit Royal Pines at Marlboro apartment property in Englishtown, NJ The West Orange, NJ, investment manager bought the 14-year-old property, at 362 US 9 North, from a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has tapped a Freddie Mac securitization program to sell a portfolio of $153 million of multifamily loans it had originated, becoming the latest to rely on the agency’s...