Puget Sound Business Journal Security Properties has paid $124 million, or $315,521/unit, for the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash The Seattle investment manager acquired the property earlier this month from its developer, Brogan Cos At...
Puget Sound Business Journal Low Income Housing Institute has paid $21 million, or $295,774/unit, for the Harvard Lofts, a 71-unit apartment property in Seattle The seller could not yet be identified The local nonprofit financed its purchase with a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Heartland Financial USA Inc, better known as HTLF, has provided $2885 million of financing against Northglenn Marketplace, a 439,063-square-foot retail center in Northglenn, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which pays a floating...
Dallas Morning News Scout Cold Logistics has bought the 994,000-square-foot warehouse property at 450 Logistics Drive in Dallas The Miami owner and operator of refrigerated warehouses purchased the industrial property from its developer, Core5...
The CIT unit of First Citizens Bank has provided $40 million of financing to help fund Penwood Real Estate Investment Management’s $60 million purchase of 201 Elizabeth St, a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ The...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has paid $46 million for the Mall at Robinson enclosed shopping mall in Pittsburgh The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the country’s most active buyer of shopping malls, purchased the property from QIC US...
Triangle Business Journal TriGate Capital has sold a 72,218-square-foot office building at 900 Ridgefield Drive in Raleigh, NC, for $1725 million, or $23886/sf The buyer was not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $69 million loan that’s...