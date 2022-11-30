Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Heartland Financial USA Inc, better known as HTLF, has provided $2885 million of financing against Northglenn Marketplace, a 439,063-square-foot retail center in Northglenn, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which pays a floating...
Dallas Business Journal Verdad Real Estate has announced plans to enter the multifamily property market, saying it will deliver 1,500 apartments units each year in Texas and Colorado The Southlake, Texas, company typically has focused on...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
REBusiness Online A venture led by Triangle Equities has broken ground on the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ The New York company’s venture partners are Incline Capital of Summit, NJ, Goldman Sachs and...
Northwood Investors has purchased Fifth + Broadway, a recently completed mixed-use property in downtown Nashville, Tenn The massive property was developed by Brookfield Properties on a 62-acre parcel that previously had housed the Nashville...
REBusiness Online Tegethoff Development has completed Expo at Forest Park, a 287-unit apartment property in St Louis The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $90 million project, at 311 DeBaliviere Ave, in October 2020 Expo at Forest Park has...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Florida East Coast Realty, or FECR, is planning to build a 1,049-foot-tall mixed-use tower on the site of the 19-story One Bayfront Plaza in Miami One Bayfront, at 100 South Biscayne Blvd, dates back to 1958, but would...