Puget Sound Business Journal Low Income Housing Institute has paid $21 million, or $295,774/unit, for the Harvard Lofts, a 71-unit apartment property in Seattle The seller could not yet be identified The local nonprofit financed its purchase with a...
Dallas Morning News Scout Cold Logistics has bought the 994,000-square-foot warehouse property at 450 Logistics Drive in Dallas The Miami owner and operator of refrigerated warehouses purchased the industrial property from its developer, Core5...
The CIT unit of First Citizens Bank has provided $40 million of financing to help fund Penwood Real Estate Investment Management’s $60 million purchase of 201 Elizabeth St, a 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown, NJ The...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has paid $46 million for the Mall at Robinson enclosed shopping mall in Pittsburgh The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the country’s most active buyer of shopping malls, purchased the property from QIC US...
Northwood Investors has purchased Fifth + Broadway, a recently completed mixed-use property in downtown Nashville, Tenn The massive property was developed by Brookfield Properties on a 62-acre parcel that previously had housed the Nashville...
Triangle Business Journal TriGate Capital has sold a 72,218-square-foot office building at 900 Ridgefield Drive in Raleigh, NC, for $1725 million, or $23886/sf The buyer was not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $69 million loan that’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Wickenden Partners has paid $133 million, or about $113,675/unit, for two apartment properties with 117 units in the Charlotte, NC, area The seller was not disclosed The properties are the 77-unit Sedgefield Apartments in...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $116 million, or $10550/sf, for two industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Rincon, Ga, which is just northwest of Savannah, Ga The two buildings, Savannah Gateway 1F, at 1008 Gateway Parkway, and...