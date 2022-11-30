Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has updated its plans for a 078-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, that it had purchased for $1975 million earlier this year The New York developer is building a 450-unit apartment...
Dallas Business Journal Verdad Real Estate has announced plans to enter the multifamily property market, saying it will deliver 1,500 apartments units each year in Texas and Colorado The Southlake, Texas, company typically has focused on...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...
Multi-Housing News Skanska will break ground soon on Kaye, a 324-unit apartment property in Seattle The Swedish developer is building the property at 2208 4th Ave, about one mile north of the city’s downtown The 31-story property will aim for...
REBusiness Online A venture led by Triangle Equities has broken ground on the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ The New York company’s venture partners are Incline Capital of Summit, NJ, Goldman Sachs and...
REBusiness Online Tegethoff Development has completed Expo at Forest Park, a 287-unit apartment property in St Louis The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $90 million project, at 311 DeBaliviere Ave, in October 2020 Expo at Forest Park has...
Charlotte Business Journal Wickenden Partners has paid $133 million, or about $113,675/unit, for two apartment properties with 117 units in the Charlotte, NC, area The seller was not disclosed The properties are the 77-unit Sedgefield Apartments in...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has proposed developing a 102,769-square-foot warehouse property at 6683 Southern Blvd in West Palm Beach, Fla The San Francisco REIT acquired the development site as part of its acquisition of Duke Realty...