Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Construction has started on Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Wood Partners of Atlanta is constructing the five-building property off the George Bush Turnpike, near the Firewheel...
Dallas Business Journal Lake Washington Partners has paid $47 million, or about $11244/sf, for Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property opened this year at 4831 Cleveland Road,...
Dallas Business Journal Mazaheri Properties has bought the 213,416-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas The Oklahoma City company acquired the recently completed retail property from Street Level Investments in a deal...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...
Triad Business Journal Construction is underway on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in High Point, NC, about 16 miles west of Greensboro, NC PNK Group of McDonough, Ga, recently paid $1657 million for the project’s 112-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has updated its plans for a 078-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, that it had purchased for $1975 million earlier this year The New York developer is building a 450-unit apartment...