EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to a loan...
Basis Industrial has paid $32 million, or $126/sf, for Gateway Business Park, a 254,000-square-foot office/flex property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Melbourne, Fla The Coconut Grove, Fla, property owner/operator purchased the property, with...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Dallas Morning News Construction has started on Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Wood Partners of Atlanta is constructing the five-building property off the George Bush Turnpike, near the Firewheel...
Dallas Business Journal Mazaheri Properties has bought the 213,416-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas The Oklahoma City company acquired the recently completed retail property from Street Level Investments in a deal...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate has paid $415 million, or $461,111/unit, for the 90-unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, Calif, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from UDR Inc in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A Los Angeles investor operating as MBSC Property LLC, has purchased the 240-room Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion in Myrtle Beach, SC The property, at 1802 North Ocean Blvd, was purchased from...
Paramount Realty Services has paid $63 million, or $215/sf, for Consumer Centre, a 293,087-square-foot retail property in West Long Branch, NJ The Lakewood, NJ, company, which owns more than 150 retail properties with 15 million square feet in the...