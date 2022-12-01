Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Dallas Business Journal Lake Washington Partners has paid $47 million, or about $11244/sf, for Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property opened this year at 4831 Cleveland Road,...
Dallas Business Journal Mazaheri Properties has bought the 213,416-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas The Oklahoma City company acquired the recently completed retail property from Street Level Investments in a deal...
Triad Business Journal Construction is underway on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in High Point, NC, about 16 miles west of Greensboro, NC PNK Group of McDonough, Ga, recently paid $1657 million for the project’s 112-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has updated its plans for a 078-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, that it had purchased for $1975 million earlier this year The New York developer is building a 450-unit apartment...
Dallas Business Journal Verdad Real Estate has announced plans to enter the multifamily property market, saying it will deliver 1,500 apartments units each year in Texas and Colorado The Southlake, Texas, company typically has focused on...
Dallas Morning News Scout Cold Logistics has bought the 994,000-square-foot warehouse property at 450 Logistics Drive in Dallas The Miami owner and operator of refrigerated warehouses purchased the industrial property from its developer, Core5...