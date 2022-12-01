Log In or Subscribe to read more
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
Basis Industrial has paid $32 million, or $126/sf, for Gateway Business Park, a 254,000-square-foot office/flex property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Melbourne, Fla The Coconut Grove, Fla, property owner/operator purchased the property, with...
Dallas Business Journal Lake Washington Partners has paid $47 million, or about $11244/sf, for Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property opened this year at 4831 Cleveland Road,...
Dallas Business Journal Mazaheri Properties has bought the 213,416-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas The Oklahoma City company acquired the recently completed retail property from Street Level Investments in a deal...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate has paid $415 million, or $461,111/unit, for the 90-unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, Calif, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from UDR Inc in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A Los Angeles investor operating as MBSC Property LLC, has purchased the 240-room Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion in Myrtle Beach, SC The property, at 1802 North Ocean Blvd, was purchased from...
Paramount Realty Services has paid $63 million, or $215/sf, for Consumer Centre, a 293,087-square-foot retail property in West Long Branch, NJ The Lakewood, NJ, company, which owns more than 150 retail properties with 15 million square feet in the...
Taconic Capital Advisors, an opportunistic investment manager, has formally launched a mortgage origination platform The New York company is best known for its equity investments and often has purchased distressed loans and properties from CMBS...
Puget Sound Business Journal Security Properties has paid $124 million, or $315,521/unit, for the 393-unit Toscana Apartments in Lacey, Wash The Seattle investment manager acquired the property earlier this month from its developer, Brogan Cos At...