The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to a loan...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Basis Industrial has paid $32 million, or $126/sf, for Gateway Business Park, a 254,000-square-foot office/flex property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Melbourne, Fla The Coconut Grove, Fla, property owner/operator purchased the property, with...
Dallas Business Journal Lake Washington Partners has paid $47 million, or about $11244/sf, for Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property opened this year at 4831 Cleveland Road,...
Dallas Business Journal Mazaheri Properties has bought the 213,416-square-foot Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas The Oklahoma City company acquired the recently completed retail property from Street Level Investments in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A Los Angeles investor operating as MBSC Property LLC, has purchased the 240-room Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion in Myrtle Beach, SC The property, at 1802 North Ocean Blvd, was purchased from...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...