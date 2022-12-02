Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $234 million, or $243,750/unit, for the 96-unit Highland Green Apartments in Kent, Wash The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property, at 10105 Southeast 236th St,...
Commercial Property Executive TA Realty has paid $33 million, or $9679/sf, for Airport Central Portfolio, a two-building industrial property with 340,960-square-feet in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a group of...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Income REIT Corp has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,314 units in the greater Boston area, including Nashua, NH, for $500 million, to Eagle Rock Properties The Denver REIT had...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...